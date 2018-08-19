Water enters Alappuzha town, triggering panic

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Panic gripped the residents of Alappuzha town and Cherthala taluk after the water level started to increase by Saturday morning. The people evacuated from Kuttanad area have been staying in the municipal areas and in institutions in Cherthala taluk. The canals of the town have started to overflow and flood water started to enter the houses.

ALSO READ | Rainfall intensity in Kerala to reduce from August 20: IMD

The police have blocked the traffic movement through Alappuzha- Shertallai (AS) Canal Road to Alappuzha town following the AS canal overflowing. The district administration has directed the irrigation officials to deepen the canals including Vade and Commercial canal in Alappuzha town to ensure the flow of water from Kuttanad to Arabian sea. The district administration also confiscated houses boats after the owners hesitated to take part in the rescue operation.

Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran has directed the district police to arrest the houseboats owners, who refused to give their boats for rescue operations. The district administration also started steps to seize all the private boats anchored in Vembanadu Lake for rescue operations. The Irrigation Department dismantled a huge portion of the mud bund in the Thanneermukkom bund for draining out flood water from the affected areas.

Power disconnected

KSEB has disconnected power supply to the area east of Alappuzha KSRTC stand, south of Kallupalam and Chandanakavu east following the presence of flood water. The power supply to Chenganda area in Cherthala taluk was also disconnected after flood water started to enter the areas.