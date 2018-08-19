Home States Kerala

Water release from Idukki dam decreases

The water discharge from Banasurasagar dam is now 26 cumecs. The level in Idukki dam dropped to 2401.50 while the storage in Mullaperiyar continued at 141.5 m.

Published: 19th August 2018 01:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 01:31 AM   |  A+A-

A building lies submerged after the floodwaters inundated a road at Viyyur in Thrissur on Saturday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “Around 7,000 people have been stranded at their homes surrounded by flood water in Paravur. They’re in need of drinking water, food and medical aid. The situation is grave, but the rescue workers are yet to reach these places,” said Paravur MLA V D Satheesan. It is the fishermen and local volunteers who are rescuing the flood victims, he said.

ALSO READ | Kerala floods LIVE UPDATES: CM Pinarayi Vijayan says 33 lives lost on Saturday; death toll rises to 357

“Around 25,000 are in relief camps, but the state government has not batten an eye yet for their aid even after 48 hours,” said Satheesan. “People are dying in camps due to lack of medical aid, but there’s not even medical kit, paracetamol or insulin available. We’re completely relying on volunteers for the supply of essentials,” he said. Meanwhile, the water release from Idamalayar and Idukki dams has been decreased to 400 and 1,000 cumecs respectively.

The water discharge from Banasurasagar dam is now 26 cumecs. The level in Idukki dam dropped to 2401.50 while the storage in Mullaperiyar continued at 141.5 m. The Met Department has forecasted more rains in the coming days causing concern among the rescue workers. Two landslides were reported at Kattapana and Upputhodu in Idukki district, where four died.

Apart from the Rs 500-crore Central aid, support poured in from various quarters as Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar announced `10 crore each while Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik pledged Rs 5 crore. Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced `20 crore for relief activities. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said all AAP MLAs, MPs and ministers will donate one month’s salary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala floods Kerala Rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian flag bearer Neeraj Chopra marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.
Asian Games 2018: Indian contingent gears up for opening ceremony
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony