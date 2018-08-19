Water release from Idukki dam decreases

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “Around 7,000 people have been stranded at their homes surrounded by flood water in Paravur. They’re in need of drinking water, food and medical aid. The situation is grave, but the rescue workers are yet to reach these places,” said Paravur MLA V D Satheesan. It is the fishermen and local volunteers who are rescuing the flood victims, he said.

ALSO READ | Kerala floods LIVE UPDATES: CM Pinarayi Vijayan says 33 lives lost on Saturday; death toll rises to 357

“Around 25,000 are in relief camps, but the state government has not batten an eye yet for their aid even after 48 hours,” said Satheesan. “People are dying in camps due to lack of medical aid, but there’s not even medical kit, paracetamol or insulin available. We’re completely relying on volunteers for the supply of essentials,” he said. Meanwhile, the water release from Idamalayar and Idukki dams has been decreased to 400 and 1,000 cumecs respectively.

The water discharge from Banasurasagar dam is now 26 cumecs. The level in Idukki dam dropped to 2401.50 while the storage in Mullaperiyar continued at 141.5 m. The Met Department has forecasted more rains in the coming days causing concern among the rescue workers. Two landslides were reported at Kattapana and Upputhodu in Idukki district, where four died.

Apart from the Rs 500-crore Central aid, support poured in from various quarters as Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar announced `10 crore each while Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik pledged Rs 5 crore. Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced `20 crore for relief activities. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said all AAP MLAs, MPs and ministers will donate one month’s salary.