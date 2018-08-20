Home States Kerala

25,000 in Kumarakom shifted to relief camps

By the time the water level started rising in Kumarakom on Thursday evening, the residents were already aware of the ordeal faced by those living in Chengannur and Chalakkudy.

Published: 20th August 2018 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 01:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: By the time the water level started rising in Kumarakom on Thursday evening, the residents were already aware of the ordeal faced by those living in Chengannur and Chalakkudy. So, they voluntarily started shifting to relief camps set up by the district administration in no time. Three days later, as the floodwater has almost swallowed the entire 16 wards of the panchayat, approximately 6,500 houses stand empty as around 25,000 have been shifted to relief camps.

READ | 95 per cent of people evacuated in Kuttanad, Chengannur

As the water level continues to rise, Kumarakom is literally seen as an extension of Vembanad backwaters, with almost 95 per cent of houses inundated. Though 15 camps had been set up on a comparatively higher ground, water entered many of them by Sunday morning, forcing the authorities to shift the inmates to other camps in Kottayam, especially the one set up at Government Arts College, Nattakom.

ALSO READ | Kerala Floods LIVE UPDATES

As the only road connecting Kottayam with Kumarakom has submerged, people are being shifted to safer places in Taurus lorries. For Shaima G, hailing from Kadukkara in Vaikom, it was her first experience of a natural disaster. When the water level rose, she shifted to the house of her elder sister Omana, which is near Kumarakom Jetty. Shaima’s younger sister Suma, living in Eroor near Tripunithura, also came to Omana’s house, to escape from the flood.

“Now, we sisters and our families are moving to a camp in Kottayam as Kumarakom is flooded,” said Shaima, while on board a lorry heading to Kottayam. C R Jaboy, hailing from Palathra house, Chengalam South, tried to stick around at his flooded house till Sunday morning. However, when the water level continued to increase, he, along with his wife Sini, mother in- law Annamma and son Alvin, shifted to a relief camp in Kumarakom. However, the water reached the camp as well, forcing them to shift to Kottayam on lorry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony