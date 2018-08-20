Chhattisgarh sends 25,000 quintals rice by train to flood-ravaged Kerala

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh government has sent 25 thousand quintals of rice to Kerala state and announced to extend a financial assistance of Rs 2.5 crore to the flood-hit population.

A train full of rice worth Rs 7.5 crore was flagged-off at Raipur by three state ministers on Sunday evening. The railways rake transporting the relief material is expected to reach Thiruvananthapuram by Wednesday, the officials said.

“In the hour of crisis we stand with the people of Kerala who are battling with the flood-hit disaster”, the chief minister Raman Singh said. Singh spoke to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday and offered both monetary assistance and relief material (rice) as immediate support to deal with the calamity.

The Railways have already declared to transport the relief materials from anywhere in India to flood-affected Kerala state for free till August 31.