 CM Pinarayi Vijayan led rescue operations from the front: Chief secretary Tom Jose

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The unprecedented rains and floods have brought Kerala to a standstill. Since August 8, 316 people have died and 6 lakh people have been shifted to relief camps set up at different parts of the state. When it mattered the most, the government machinery swung into action and set up foolproof rescue operations.

Tom Jose, state chief secretary, in an exclusive interview with Express, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led the rescue operations from the front. Excerpts:

Q: Flood has wreaked havoc across the state. As the one who led the operations, what is your view on the rescue and relief works?

A: It was, in fact, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who led the operations from the front. He was continuously in touch with the Prime Minister, Defence Minister and Home Minister to ensure central forces are here on time. They came and the unified efforts paved the way for the rescue and relief operations.

Q: The state government has estimated a loss of around Rs 19,000 crore. Will this be enough? What is your opinion?

A: Indeed we may need much more. The estimate submitted to the Prime Minister is based on the losses and damages we could asses at present. We will understand the magnitude of the loss only when the rehabilitation work starts. We will approach the Union government with a modified report once we get a clear picture. So, these are just the initial figures.

Q: What is the death toll and how many are staying in the relief camps?

A: Since August 8, 361 people have died and around 8 lakh people have been shifted to the relief camps.

Q: Can you elaborate on the volume of support that you are getting?

A: Though the exact figures are not available, contributions to CM’s Disaster Relief Fund may have gone over `100 crore. Several state governments have also promised support. A Telengana minister will reach here on Sunday and will hand over a cheque of `25 crore to the Chief Minster. Punjab government has already sent an air load of food grains and a cheque of `5 crore. Other state governments too have promised support.

Q: Did your experience in Delhi help the state during this crisis period?

A: Of course it did. On a daily basis, I’ve been in touch with Cabinet secretary P K Sinha, defence vice chiefs,secretaries of home, defence, aviation through video conferencing. Regular meetings of National Crisis Management Committee gave a fillip to the rescue and relief operations in the state. More than that, defence secretary Sanjay Mitra, home secretary Rajeev Gauba, civil aviation secretary R N Choubey and Railway Board chairman Ashwini Lohani are my friends.

This has helped me get in touch with them in case of urgency. For instance, commercial flight services from Kochi Naval base will take off from Monday. Civil aviation secretary called me and told me that we have to prune trees in and around the airbase to start the service and that work has already started.