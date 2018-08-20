‘Death was staring at us’

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Hundreds of families in Malayattoor, Kadungalloor and Aluva had been trapped in houses without food and water for around 24 hours after the flood waters submerged buildings on the banks of the Periyar.

Biju, administrator of Malayattoor St Thomas Hospital, shared his horrifying experience while waiting for the rescue team on top of the hospital quarters amidst rising floodwaters.

“The water level was rising dangerously. We had moved to the first floor of the hospital quarters as the ground floor of the building was submerged. Dr Usha, her seven-year-old daughter and some nurses were with us. At 8 pm on Wednesday, the water started entering the first floor.

Also, the roar of the river was frightening. There was no power and it was pitch dark all around. Snakes and centipedes were crawling on the floor and we were in deep distress. We did try to contact the control room but in vain. No one was picking up the phone. Then we started calling our friends and some volunteers. As the water level rose, we stepped on the chimney of the house. There was no sight of help and we were staring at death.

Had water rose by another three feet it would have swept us away. There was no water and food and we spent the entire night standing on top of the building,” said Biju. “At 11.30 am, some friends came with a boat and rescued us,” he said.

V N Sunil Kumar, a High Court lawyer, who was trapped at his house at East Kadungalloor on Thursday, had frantically called his friends over phone seeking help. The battery of his cell phone was draining fast and there was no respite. “I stood on the first floor of the house for the last 18 hours awaiting the arrival of rescue workers.

The control room people had not answered the calls. There were seven people, including women and children, with me. There was no food and water and we were in distress,” said Sunil, who was rescued soon after. Biju and Sunil are lucky compared to many other hapless flood victims who still remain stranded.