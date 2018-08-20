Home States Kerala

‘Funny Videos’ turns serious in times of crisis

Displaying the highest level of social commitment during the moment of reckoning, ‘Funny Videos’, a What’sApp group created by Alathur SN College alumnae, has virtually transformed itself into a ‘cont

Published: 20th August 2018 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 01:54 AM   |  A+A-

A screenshot of the Funny Videos WhatsApp group

By Anil Kumar T
Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Displaying the highest level of social commitment during the moment of reckoning, ‘Funny Videos’, a WhatsApp group created by Alathur SN College alumnae, has virtually transformed itself into a ‘control room’ for flood relief and rescue operations by giving out details of those stranded to the rescuers and ensuring relief. Interestingly, in its original avatar ‘Funny Videos’ was eponymous with the content uploaded on it mainly consisting of trolls and funny videos.

“Without compulsion from anyone, the members desisted from posting funny messages and videos. They communicated with the rescue teams. In reality, the group also functioned as a control room,” said Renjith Mist, a member of the group. Similarly, other WhatsApp groups lent a helping hand to the relief operations.

“ People do not have the time to listen to and dispatch things which are hardly of use in this hour of need. Every one was trying to do their bit for the flood-affected. Even my family group which never dealt with any serious issues, started discussing ways to help out the affected sections. This natural calamity really united the people,” said Vibesh R, a private sector employee.

