Kerala economy has suffered the biggest blow: CM Pinrayai Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the state is coming out of one of its worst tragedies, Chief Minister Pinrayai Vijayan has pointed out that the state economy has suffered the biggest blow. Speaking after a high-level review meeting on Monday night, the CM assured that the rescue work will continue till the last person stranded is rescued.

Indicating that reconstructing Kerala would be a Herculean task, the chief minister said the cost of constructing and reviving activities would come to state's one year plan outlay. As per a preliminary assessment of the damages the total loss would come to around Rs 20000 crore.

"This year's plan outlay is Rs 37248 crore. Of this the construction capital would come to Rs 10330 crore. It should give an idea about the mammoth task lies ahead. We will require an amount equivalent to one year's plan outlay for rebuilding the state. Or we will have to forgo the entire developmental activities for a year. The state's economy has suffered the biggest blow," Pinarayi said adding that the construction-revival activities can be compared to running a five-year plan.

That's the biggest challenge before the state now. So whatever support the state gets from anywhere including the central assistance would not be more, he said.

He urged NGOs and organisations to come forward to handle the rehabilitation work. The CII has offered to do repair the damages of 1000 houses while the Uralungal society has agreed to provide 200 plumbers.

Reserve Bank of India has agreed to exchange the currency notes got wet in the floods. The RBI agreed to a request in this regard from the state government.

* Each camp will have an officer-in-charge. Those who want to support the relief and give assistance to those in the camps, should do so through the officer. Directly providing relief materials would not be encouraged. Many NGOs and political parties are coming to the camps. They should avoid displaying their symbols and brands there.

* CM Pinarayi requests people to avoid lavishness and extravaganza for celebrations. Instead the same should be contributed to CM's Distress Relief Fund.

* Isolated incidents of theft at houses from where people shifted to relief camps, reported. Action to be taken.

* Wrong practices of fund collection for relief work. Such things cannot be permitted.

* LSDG heads collecting their own distress relief funds, is not a desirable trend, says CM.

* Fishermen who took part in the rescue work to be honoured at a function in the state capital on August 29. CM appreciates the work done by youngsters, motor vehicle owners in rescue work.

* Guest labourers in the state to be provided food and support by the LSGDs concerned.

The Centre has pointed out some technical issues to declare the Kerala floods as national disaster. However the state is in the process of assessing the total loss and demand assistance for the same. Going by the current approach, we are hopeful that the Centre would provide enough assistance, said CM Pinarai.