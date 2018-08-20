Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: 100 doctors from Maharashtra rush to help victims

The doctors flew to Thiruvananthapuram in two aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

Published: 20th August 2018 03:31 PM

A woman being rescued as the flood situation in Kerala worsened on Wednesday (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A team of around 100 doctors and paramedical staff from Maharashtra left for Kerala today to help the flood-affected people.

The doctors flew to Thiruvananthapuram in two aircraft of the Indian Air Force. Maharashtra medical education minister Girish Mahajan was on board one of the aircraft to personally monitor relief efforts in the southern state.

"A team of around 100 doctors and paramedical staff has gone to Kerala. Mahajan will discuss with the Kerala government about their requirement and our doctors and paramedics will be deployed accordingly," an official said.

The medical team comprises 55 doctors from Mumbai-based J J Hospital, including its Dean Dr Mukund Tayde, 26 doctors from the Sassoon hospital in Pune, 14 paramedics and some members of the minister's staff, the official said.

The Maharashtra government had earlier pledged to give Rs 20 crore to Kerala, which is reeling under severe floods, the worst in 100 years.

The western state had sent 30-tonne aid consisting of ready-to-eat food packets, milk powder, blankets, bed sheets, clothes, soaps and sanitary napkins to Kerala.

The items were selected on the basis of a list issued by the Kerala government, an official release had said.

The deadly monsoon rains have claimed 210 lives in Kerala since August 8 and displaced over 7. 14 lakh people from their homes.

