Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: As water retreats, victims stare at bleak future

On Day Five, flood-hit Kerala breathed easy.

Published: 20th August 2018 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 01:50 AM   |  A+A-

The Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery, which should have been busy especially with the Gulf countries having summer vacation, lies idle and inundated following the monsoon fury. The authorities, meanwhile, are planning to throw the Cochin Naval Base open to commercial flight operations from Monday | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On Day Five, flood-hit Kerala breathed easy. The sun came out after several days, water receded in many areas and thousands were rescued and brought to the relief camps. As many others returned to their neighbourhoods, what awaited them were disgusting and unexpected sights, reminding them of the effort they need to make to get their houses and life back to normal. Still, they were thankful to those who rescued and helped them come thus far.

ALSO READ | Kerala Floods LIVE UPDATES

As many as 7.25 lakh people are now rehabilitated at the camps across the state and a large number of people from Kuttanad and Chengannur — the two regions which bore the brunt in the last couple of days — was evacuated by the district administration. In Kuttanad taluk, a total of 2.5 lakh residents have been shifted to the relief centres. Several others had moved to safer locations earlier. In Chengannur, 35,000 were rescued by the service personnel and the public over the last two days, taking the total to one lakh.

846,680 people in relief camps: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

"Efforts are on to save even the last stranded person,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

There has been better news on the weather front as well, with the Met Department ruling out chances of heavy rains in the coming days. The red alert that was in force in all districts was also withdrawn as water level came down. Meantime, orange alert has been declared in districts except for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kasargod. Two shutters of the Idukki dams have been closed, and the water release was reduced from 8 lakh litres/sec to 7 lakh. Water level still rose to 2402.24 ft. The inflow is also higher at over 9 lakh litres/sec.

However, bad news continued to surface with six persons, who sought refuge at a relief camp in North Kuthiyathodu in Paravur, confirmed dead after a portion of the church collapsed and fell on them.

At least 1,500 people are trapped inside the refugee camp, which is surrounded by water, from Thursday night without water and food. Local MLA V D Satheesan said 7,000 people are stranded in Paravur and need urgent attention of the administration.

  • 7.25 lakh rehabilitated at relief camps

  • Thousands rescued from badly-hit regions of Chengannur and Kuttanad

  • Met Department rules out chances of heavy rain in the coming days

  • Red alert in all districts withdrawn

  • rail, road Transport network partially restored

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony