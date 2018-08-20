Kerala floods: As water retreats, victims stare at bleak future

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On Day Five, flood-hit Kerala breathed easy. The sun came out after several days, water receded in many areas and thousands were rescued and brought to the relief camps. As many others returned to their neighbourhoods, what awaited them were disgusting and unexpected sights, reminding them of the effort they need to make to get their houses and life back to normal. Still, they were thankful to those who rescued and helped them come thus far.

ALSO READ | Kerala Floods LIVE UPDATES

As many as 7.25 lakh people are now rehabilitated at the camps across the state and a large number of people from Kuttanad and Chengannur — the two regions which bore the brunt in the last couple of days — was evacuated by the district administration. In Kuttanad taluk, a total of 2.5 lakh residents have been shifted to the relief centres. Several others had moved to safer locations earlier. In Chengannur, 35,000 were rescued by the service personnel and the public over the last two days, taking the total to one lakh.

846,680 people in relief camps: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

"Efforts are on to save even the last stranded person,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

There has been better news on the weather front as well, with the Met Department ruling out chances of heavy rains in the coming days. The red alert that was in force in all districts was also withdrawn as water level came down. Meantime, orange alert has been declared in districts except for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kasargod. Two shutters of the Idukki dams have been closed, and the water release was reduced from 8 lakh litres/sec to 7 lakh. Water level still rose to 2402.24 ft. The inflow is also higher at over 9 lakh litres/sec.

However, bad news continued to surface with six persons, who sought refuge at a relief camp in North Kuthiyathodu in Paravur, confirmed dead after a portion of the church collapsed and fell on them.

At least 1,500 people are trapped inside the refugee camp, which is surrounded by water, from Thursday night without water and food. Local MLA V D Satheesan said 7,000 people are stranded in Paravur and need urgent attention of the administration.