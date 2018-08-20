Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: Inmates of Central Prison prepare chapatis to feed victims

Though the workload is too high, around 50 convict prisoners of the chapati unit were working round the clock in different shifts to meet the demand, they said.

Kerala floods: People who got stranded in the marooned Kumarakom panchayat are being shifted to Kottayam in a Taurus lorry. Kumarakom is seen behind as an extension of Vembanadu backwaters. (Photo | Vishnu Prathap/EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The inmates of Central Prison here are toiling hard to feed those staying in relief camps across Kerala, where the worst flood of the century has claimed 210 lives since August 8 and displaced over 7 lakh people.

Ever since the torrential rains started lashing the state causing massive destruction across its length and breadth, the prisoners began preparing a large number of chapatis and vegetable curry for relief camp inmates and those stranded in marooned houses.

The Central Prison at Poojappura here has been selling a number of food items including chapati, vegetable and chicken curries under the brand name 'freedom' on a commercial basis for some years now.

The low-cost dishes sold through a number of counters in the capital city have many takers. According to jail authorities, an average of 40,000-50,000 chapatis were prepared for flood victims during the peak days last week.

The neatly-packed chapati and curry were handed over to the district authorities to be distributed to the relief camps.

"Our food packets were used mainly for airdropping to the people stranded on rooftops and isolated buildings," a senior prison official told PTI.

"Besides chapati and curry, we have sent jam and packaged water also," he said adding that as the rescue mission is almost over the demand for chapati packets is reducing now.

The Thiruvananthapuram Central Prison had sent 50,000 'jail-made' chapatis to Tamil Nadu when Chennai was flooded in torrential rains in 2015.

The deadly monsoon rains in Kerala have claimed 210 lives since August 8 and has displaced over 7.14 lakh people from their homes.

 

