Kerala

Kerala floods: Navy airport opens for first commercial flight since 1999

A spokesman said Indigo airlines also has started a trial run from the old airport on Monday.

Published: 20th August 2018 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

The Alliance Air aircraft which landed in Kochi's naval airbase. (Photo | Suresh Prabhu/Twitter)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The naval air station INS Garuda at Willingdon Island here was opened for a commercial flight after 19 years when an Alliance Air plane landed at the airport terminal at 7.20 am on Monday.

The Alliance Air with 71 passengers landed at the airport terminal, which was opened following the closure of the Cochin International Airport (CIAL), Nedumbassery, from August 15 due to the floods.

Kerala floods LIVE UPDATES: Rescue operations underway as 10 lakh people in relief camps

The navy airport was open for commercial flights till the inauguration of CIAL on June 10, 1999 when an Air India flight from Damam to Kochi, an international operation, landed at Nedumbassery. The old airport terminal now functions as the School for Naval Airmen (SFNA).

A spokesman said Indigo airlines also has started a trial run from the old airport on Monday. The private airline will start its operations to Kochi from Tuesday. Only small flights -- ATR-70 - which can carry 70-odd passengers was operating to the naval air station.

Though CIAL has officially taken a stand that it will resume the operations from August 26, it is not clear if all its systems will be in place in the next six days.

Meanwhile, a meeting of CAIL officials held under the chairmanship of ACK Nair, Asia-Pacific Director, CIAL, has analysed the situation. The meeting decided to initially give priority to clean the front side of the terminals and check the switchboards and re-instate the power supply. The next thing will be to start cleaning works of runway and cleaning of the terminal building. Around 200 labourers have started their works from Monday.

TAGS
Kochi Naval Air Station Kerala floods

