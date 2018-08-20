Kerala floods: Pathadipalam control room received over 16000 calls

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As many as 16000 telephone calls were received at the control room, set up at Pathadipalam to help the flood victim, said District collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla while detailing the rescue process.

"Cloud telephonic system set up at the control room which runs by around 20 youngsters helped to sort out the people who need help when the ravaged the district. Based on the telephone calls they received they compiled the list with location details which later helped to send the rescue team to the exact location. Around 9000 people were called to the control room for rescue activity. Around 7000 calls were received for food and other relief measures," said collector.

According to the collector, the rescue process was a challenging job. " Identifying of the weak point was the main challenge in the first stage of the rescue operation we faced. In the first phase, we gave preference to the houses which were fully submerged and those who need medical care. Shifting of patients from two private hospitals were also a challenging job," said collector adding that the fishermen along with defence people made the rescue activity more effective in the district

He also added that around 3 lakh food droppings were carried out during the four days of the rescue operation.