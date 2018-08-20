Kerala floods: Suspended trains leave many stranded

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Several hundred rail commuters, including migrant workers, remain stuck at the Ernakulam Junction (South) Railway Station as the Railway authorities have not resumed the train services cancelled following the waterlogging. This has compounded the woes of the migrant workers who had reached the station two days ago.

“I have been working here for the last two years. Due to the heavy rain, my employer told me return home to Bihar for a month. Though I had reached the station two days ago, there was no trains,” said Raju, hailing from Patna. “I will return only after the rain stops and flood situation improves,” he said. Raju and others, though, left for Patna on board a special train from the Ernakulam South Railway station on Sunday. Raju is one of the several hundred migrant workers employed in Aluva, Perumbavoor and Muvattupuzha who were forced to stay put on the platform for the last couple of days.

Providing respite to several stranded passengers, two trains left for Howrah in West Bengal and Chennai (Thiruvananthapuram- Tirunelveli-Chennai) at 2.30 pm and 6.30 pm, respectively on Sunday. Railway authorities said more special trains will be run on this route to clear the rush. Malabar Cultural Centre, a city-based charitable organisation, distributed food to stranded persons at the Railway station. According to the office bearers of the organisation, about 10,000 food packets were distributed in the last two days.

The train services on the Thiruvananthapuram- Kottayam-Ernakulam sector were partially resumed on Sunday. However, the services on the Ernakulam-Shoranur-Palakkad route are yet to be restored.

Bus, train services restored via Kottayam

T’Puram: Restoring connectivity across most parts of the state, both the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and the Railways began restoring bus and train services from Ernakulam to nearby districts on Sunday. KSRTC began its services from Thiruvananthapuram to Eranakulam after four days. The buses are plying from the capital to Kochi via the Kottarakara-Kottayam route. All services are now plying through the NH and MC Road.

Train services in the Ernakulam-Kottayam-Kayamkulam section resumed partially from 6 am on Sunday. Regular operations will continue in the Thiruvananthapuram-Alappuzha- Ernakulam route. The Railways is currently running special services between Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam via Alappuzha and Kottayam. Trains from Thiruvananthapuram to Tirunelveli via Nagercoil will be operated under suitable speed restrictions as required.

Train services via Guruvayur cancelled



Thrissur: Rail traffic through Guruvayur route has been cancelled after the railway track got damaged. The metal blocks beneath the railway lines between Poonkunnam and Guruvayur got washed away in the gushing water. “It will take two days to re-establish traffic,” said Bhasha, Thrissur station director.

KSRTC resumes suspended services in Palakkad district

Palakkad: The KSRTC bus services suspended following landslides and collapse of bridges due to the incessant rains have been restored, said the District Transport Officer. Under the directions of District Collector D Balamurali, the KSRTC bus services have begun to operate from Palakkad via Coimbatore to Aanakatti, Agali and Mukkali in Attappadi as the Ghat Road from Mannarkad has been damaged.

The DTO said three bus services were being operated daily from Palakkad to Attappadi via Coimbatore. Even though the Ghat Road from Mannarkad to Attappadi has been damaged due to landslips, bus services are being operated from Mannarkad to Aanamooli. Four bus services are being operated to Madurai, Tirunelveli, and Nagercoil to Thiruvananthapuram.

Similarly, KSRTC buses are being operated to Thrissur and Malappuram districts as usual. As the Kunderachola bridge from Nenmara to Nelliampathy has been washed away, the KSRTC is not operating trips to Nelliampathy. Services are being operated to Coimbatore and Pollachi. Services are being operated to Thrissur, Kozhikode and Pattambi as well.