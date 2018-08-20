Lack of coordination hampers relief work

P T Mohanan Pillai By

Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: A Master Plan for the rehabilitation of people in Upper Kuttanad was launched on Sunday, but lack of coordination among disaster management personnel and Revenue officers affected rescue operations with hundreds of families in Kuttoor, Peringara, Kadapra and Nedumpram villages crying out for help.

ALSO READ | Kerala Floods LIVE UPDATES

Though Navy and paramilitary personnel are available for undertaking rescue operations, the authorities failed to coordinate with Central agencies in rehabilitation work. Even though adequate country boats are available, hundreds of people are stuck at rooftops of houses and terraces of buildings even after rescue operations. Hundreds of families at Othara and Puthukulangara areas in Eraviperoor panchayat, Mepral in Peringara panchayat and low-lying areas of Kadpra panchayats are waiting for rehabilitation even after alerting authorities two days ago.

846,680 people in relief camps: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

“Even after alerting taluk and Revenue authorities on Saturday, hardly any rescue operation was undertaken till Sunday afternoon,” said Thankappan Nair of Puthukulangra, who, along with 11 others, are waiting for help. “Though we contacted phone numbers published in newspapers, no disaster management team came to our rescue.” Several families staying in low-lying areas of Koipram panchayat, opposite Aratttupuzha side of the Pampa river, were desperately seeking assistance, he said.

How to retrieve lost Ration cards, Aadhaar, Voter IDs and other identification documents

People living on the borders of Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts are bearing the brunt due to the lack of coordination between Revenue divisional authorities. Meanwhile, 250-odd families staying at Malakara NSS Karayogam Hall are facing neglect as the place was not declared a relief camp due to petty reasons.