Home States Kerala

Lack of coordination hampers relief work

A Master Plan for the rehabilitation of people in Upper Kuttanad was launched on Sunday, but lack of coordination among disaster management personnel and Revenue officers affected rescue operations

Published: 20th August 2018 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 01:37 AM   |  A+A-

By P T Mohanan Pillai
Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA:  A Master Plan for the rehabilitation of people in Upper Kuttanad was launched on Sunday, but lack of coordination among disaster management personnel and Revenue officers affected rescue operations with hundreds of families in Kuttoor, Peringara, Kadapra and Nedumpram villages crying out for help.

ALSO READ | Kerala Floods LIVE UPDATES

Though Navy and paramilitary personnel are available for undertaking rescue operations, the authorities failed to coordinate with Central agencies in rehabilitation work. Even though adequate country boats are available, hundreds of people are stuck at rooftops of houses and terraces of buildings even after rescue operations. Hundreds of families at Othara and Puthukulangara areas in Eraviperoor panchayat, Mepral in Peringara panchayat and low-lying areas of Kadpra panchayats are waiting for rehabilitation even after alerting authorities two days ago.

846,680 people in relief camps: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

“Even after alerting taluk and Revenue authorities on Saturday, hardly any rescue operation was undertaken till Sunday afternoon,” said Thankappan Nair of Puthukulangra, who, along with 11 others, are waiting for help. “Though we contacted phone numbers published in newspapers, no disaster management team came to our rescue.” Several families staying in low-lying areas of Koipram panchayat, opposite Aratttupuzha side of the Pampa river, were desperately seeking assistance, he said.

How to retrieve lost Ration cards, Aadhaar, Voter IDs and other identification documents

People living on the borders of Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts are bearing the brunt due to the lack of coordination between Revenue divisional authorities. Meanwhile, 250-odd families staying at Malakara NSS Karayogam Hall are facing neglect as the place was not declared a relief camp due to petty reasons.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony