Home States Kerala

More IAF air enclaves in South; two in Kerala

The IAF’s Thiruvananthapuram- based Southern Air Command (SAC) is poised to create three new air enclaves, of which two will be in the state: In Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur.

Published: 20th August 2018 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 02:37 AM   |  A+A-

Air Marshal B Suresh

By Tiki Rajwi
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The IAF’s Thiruvananthapuram- based Southern Air Command (SAC) is poised to create three new air enclaves, of which two will be in the state: In Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur. The third enclave will come up in Andhra Pradesh, said Air Marshal B Suresh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, SAC.

In an exclusive interview with Express, Air Marshal Suresh who took over as SAC chief earlier this month said the enclaves is set to give the IAF a stronger presence in the state. In Andhra Pradesh, the IAF has zoomed in on Rajahmundry. “This is a plan for the future. We will start the process as and when the money is available. It takes time.

The gestation period is high since building an air base/enclave and bringing in the assets is a long-drawn process. And it is also capital intensive,’’ said Suresh, who is in the rare position of being posted to his hometown Thiruvananthapuram. Air enclaves are essentially smaller facilities which allow the IAF added mobility and reach.

The IAF already has the 17 Forward Base Support Unit at Shanghumugham in Thiruvananthapuram which will be expanded with additional land.

“The IAF will get a small enclave in Phase II of the expansion plan for Kannur (airport). In Kannur we will have 10 more helipads sought for relief efforts. As part of flood relief operations, the IAF is looking at alternate landing sites in the state other than military-held ones for its helicopters. This includes one each at Palakkad, Kollam (Asramam ground) and Adoor", Air Marshal B Suresh said.

This has been necessitated by the fact Cochin International Airport remains flooded and the Navy’s INS Garuda in Kochi is relatively small. The SAC is currently operating choppers out of Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. By Friday, the IAF had airlifted 47.1 tonne of relief materials.

SAC has also initiated a dialogue for establishing a jointuser airfield at Minicoy in the Lakshadweep Islands. Essentially, all these plans are meant to add more teeth to SAC’s maritime operations and the overall strategy of warding off threats in the Indian Ocean region where Chinese activity is on the rise.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony