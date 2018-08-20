More IAF air enclaves in South; two in Kerala

Tiki Rajwi By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The IAF’s Thiruvananthapuram- based Southern Air Command (SAC) is poised to create three new air enclaves, of which two will be in the state: In Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur. The third enclave will come up in Andhra Pradesh, said Air Marshal B Suresh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, SAC.

In an exclusive interview with Express, Air Marshal Suresh who took over as SAC chief earlier this month said the enclaves is set to give the IAF a stronger presence in the state. In Andhra Pradesh, the IAF has zoomed in on Rajahmundry. “This is a plan for the future. We will start the process as and when the money is available. It takes time.

The gestation period is high since building an air base/enclave and bringing in the assets is a long-drawn process. And it is also capital intensive,’’ said Suresh, who is in the rare position of being posted to his hometown Thiruvananthapuram. Air enclaves are essentially smaller facilities which allow the IAF added mobility and reach.

The IAF already has the 17 Forward Base Support Unit at Shanghumugham in Thiruvananthapuram which will be expanded with additional land.

“The IAF will get a small enclave in Phase II of the expansion plan for Kannur (airport). In Kannur we will have 10 more helipads sought for relief efforts. As part of flood relief operations, the IAF is looking at alternate landing sites in the state other than military-held ones for its helicopters. This includes one each at Palakkad, Kollam (Asramam ground) and Adoor", Air Marshal B Suresh said.

This has been necessitated by the fact Cochin International Airport remains flooded and the Navy’s INS Garuda in Kochi is relatively small. The SAC is currently operating choppers out of Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. By Friday, the IAF had airlifted 47.1 tonne of relief materials.

SAC has also initiated a dialogue for establishing a jointuser airfield at Minicoy in the Lakshadweep Islands. Essentially, all these plans are meant to add more teeth to SAC’s maritime operations and the overall strategy of warding off threats in the Indian Ocean region where Chinese activity is on the rise.