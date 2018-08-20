Home States Kerala

Production at two plants in Kerala affected by floods: Apollo Tyres

The state is facing the worst flood in 100 years and it has claimed 216 lives since August 8, displacing over 7.24 lakh people, who are now sheltered in 5,645 relief camps dotting the state.
 

Published: 20th August 2018 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of flooded areas of Kerala on Monday 20 2018. (Photo | Coast Guard)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Apollo Tyres today said production at its two plants in Kerala has been disrupted due to the floods in the state.

Production operations of the company's plants located at Perambra and Kalamassery, Kerala have been disrupted due to the floods, Apollo Tyres said in a BSE filing.

"The production loss due to this natural calamity is 1,500 MT (approximately) till today. However, consequential loss of profit is not significant," it added.

The company produces commercial vehicle tyres and off-highway tyres at the two plants.

