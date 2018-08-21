Home States Kerala

Army: We’ve to learn, ensure the flood menace never occurs again

Lieutenant General D R Soni, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Army Command, on Monday underlined the need to prevent a repetition of the floods that have wreaked havoc in the state.

Published: 21st August 2018 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 02:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lieutenant General D R Soni, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Army Command, on Monday underlined the need to prevent a repetition of the floods that have wreaked havoc in the state.

“‘We have to learn from it and ensure it does not happen again,” Soni told reporters, while sharing the details of the relief operations. He said the Army will continue relief operations until the last stranded person is located. The Southern Command in Pune will remain fully prepared to tackle similar emergencies in future under its jurisdiction, Soni said. He lauded the Pangode Military Station for its prompt reaction to the crisis. “It reaffirmed my faith in the Army and the government,”Soni said.

As many as 70 composite Army teams, comprising infantry, medical, signals and engineer units were part of the relief operations across the state. Altogether, 1,500 army personnel have been deployed in the state to assist the state government in relief operations.

