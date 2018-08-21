Calamity severe, not national: Centre on Kerala floods

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The Union Government on Monday informed the Kerala High Court it has treated the flood situation in the state as a disaster of serious nature but there is no provision in statutes or manuals to declare a disaster as a ‘national calamity’.

“The term ‘national calamity’ is only an expression used in the general parlance,” said an affidavit filed before the High Court by Assistant Solicitor General of India N Nagaresh.

No provision to declare Kerala floods as national calamity: Alphons Kannanthanam

“There is no provision in statutes or manuals to declare a disaster as ‘national calamity, howsoever big the disaster may be. The Central Government has treated the Kerala flood situation as a disaster of serious nature and has categorised the same as L3 level of disaster, under the National Disaster Management Guidelines.”

The affidavit was filed in response to a petition lodged by A A Shibi, a native of Anachal in Idukki district, seeking a directive to the state government to effectively coordinate the rescue and relief operations with the Army, Navy and Air force to rescue persons stranded in flood-affected areas.

Legal Metrology Dept gets cracking

The Legal Metrology Department has formed squads to prevent traders from charging hefty price on packaged food products. The squads have been carrying out inspections since Saturday following complaints that traders are overcharging on packaged products.