Damaged tracks in Kerala repaired, normal traffic from today: Indian Railways

The Southwest Monsoon brought unprecedented rainfall in the past one week, forcing authorities to open 36 dams in the state.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways said it has repaired all tracks damaged by the devastating floods in Kerala and restored the traffic to normal from today.

The Railway Ministry said three divisions of the Southern Railway were severely affected by flash floods, landslides and due to boulders falling on tracks.

The ministry said the water level in Thiruvananthapuram division rose above the danger mark across 11 bridges and tracks were submerged under flood water at three locations.

Earth slips happened at seven locations over various sections.

In Palakkad division, water level rose above the danger level across 10 bridges, while in Madurai division, earth slipped and boulders fell at six locations.

"Railway team worked with dedication round the clock to clear hurdles in the flood-hit sections and all sections in the main route of Kerala were opened," the ministry said.

HQ and divisional team of about 30 officers, 45 supervisors and about 450 railway staffers worked round the clock braving rain and water in adverse conditions to restore the tracks, it said.

At least 223 people have lost their lives since August 8 in Kerala's worst floods in decades, which also forced more than 10 lakh people out of their homes.

 

