Efforts to build a new Kerala underway: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that they are making efforts to build a new Kerala which is devastated by the flood havoc. He was speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting here on Tuesday.

He said that as the state wants huge support for the reconstruction, it has to go for external market loans and for that generally an amount of 3 per cent of the internal income(GSDP) of the state is obtained. Since the state wants more amount, they are going to appeal the centre to raise it to 4.5% of the internal economy. He added that if this is raised then the state can borrow 10,500 crores more.

Chief Minister said that along with the borrowing from the market, the state will be approaching NABARD for special central projects in infrastructure development, Agriculture, Water resources projects and for social development projects

He said that the government will approach the central government for implementation of special projects including MGNREGS. This will amount to a 2600 crore package, Chief Minister said and said that the government is stressing on relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction.