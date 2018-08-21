Home States Kerala

Fishermen come home to Tanur as heroes

Flood victims stranded inside houses crying for help form a haunting imagery for fishermen from Tanur.

Published: 21st August 2018 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 02:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Shafeeq Alingal
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM:Flood victims stranded inside houses crying for help form a haunting imagery for fishermen from Tanur. “I can still feel the coldness of their bodies. They were on the verge of death due to starvation when we shifted them to our boat,” reminisced Majeed M K, who was part of the rescue operation at Mattathoor in Thrissur district. Along with his friends, Shafi left for Changanassery early on Friday and reached back home on Sunday evening. Fishermen at Tanur have started returning after having spent days in rescuing people using their boats.

More than 300 fishermen had left for various flood-affected parts of the state, including the worst-hit ones like Chengannur, Chalakudy, Perumbavoor, Mala, Aluva, Ranni, Paravoor and Mukkam. That is in addition to several places in Malappuram district like Kodinhi, Vengara and Othukkungal. On Thursday, Harbour ward councillor Faisal M K got a call from the Tanur police station requesting help. The call was made on the direction of senior police officers. Each boat with three or four fishermen saved at least 200 lives during rescue work.

