Home States Kerala

Fishing in troubled waters

The enormity of the flood has inspired a rare unity among the people in Kerala with fishermen, youngsters and students joining hands to wipe the tears of the thousands of displaced people huddled in r

Published: 21st August 2018 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 02:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The enormity of the flood has inspired a rare unity among the people in Kerala with fishermen, youngsters and students joining hands to wipe the tears of the thousands of displaced people huddled in relief camps. While the whole country has stood up in solidarity with the state some mischief mongers have been using the opportunity to mislead the people and create trouble.

On Monday, a message was circulated through WhatsApp and Facebook urging people who lost their houses in the flood to fill up an application form and submit it at the village office to get an immediate relief of `10,000. The message said the applicants should provide their bank account number and the amount would be credited in their account. However, District Collector Mohammed Y Safirulla said the message was fake and action would be taken against people who spread such mischievous messages.
Two days ago, a video message was circulated on Facebook, in which a youth wearing Army combat uniform urged people not to donate to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The Army later clarified in a tweet that the message was uploaded by an imposter.

“Every effort is being made by the Army to overcome this terrifying tragedy. Forward disinformation about IndiaArmy to WhatsApp number +917290028579”, the Army said in the tweet.An Air Force officer had uploaded a video message on Saturday complaining that people are providing wrong messages misleading the rescue workers and wasting their time.

“We arrived at a spot after receiving a message that some people are stranded in the area. We saw a youth waving a red cloth and lowered the helicopter. As we approached, the youth pulled out a phone, clicked a selfie and said we don’t need help. Such mischief will delay the rescue operation and distract the rescue workers,” he said.

On Saturday a youth uploaded a video complaining that someone had sent a message urging to deliver food to some stranded flood victims. “We arrived with two vessels full of food. But when we contacted the phone number after reaching the spot, there was no reply. It was 11 pm and all our efforts to feed the needy proved futile,” he complained.

The rescue workers have been complaining that they are receiving fake SOS messages regarding stranded flood victims. “When we reach the spot there will be no one in the area. This is disgusting. If the people are already rescued they should update us about it,” said a rescue worker.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony