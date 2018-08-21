Fishing in troubled waters

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The enormity of the flood has inspired a rare unity among the people in Kerala with fishermen, youngsters and students joining hands to wipe the tears of the thousands of displaced people huddled in relief camps. While the whole country has stood up in solidarity with the state some mischief mongers have been using the opportunity to mislead the people and create trouble.

On Monday, a message was circulated through WhatsApp and Facebook urging people who lost their houses in the flood to fill up an application form and submit it at the village office to get an immediate relief of `10,000. The message said the applicants should provide their bank account number and the amount would be credited in their account. However, District Collector Mohammed Y Safirulla said the message was fake and action would be taken against people who spread such mischievous messages.

Two days ago, a video message was circulated on Facebook, in which a youth wearing Army combat uniform urged people not to donate to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The Army later clarified in a tweet that the message was uploaded by an imposter.

“Every effort is being made by the Army to overcome this terrifying tragedy. Forward disinformation about IndiaArmy to WhatsApp number +917290028579”, the Army said in the tweet.An Air Force officer had uploaded a video message on Saturday complaining that people are providing wrong messages misleading the rescue workers and wasting their time.

“We arrived at a spot after receiving a message that some people are stranded in the area. We saw a youth waving a red cloth and lowered the helicopter. As we approached, the youth pulled out a phone, clicked a selfie and said we don’t need help. Such mischief will delay the rescue operation and distract the rescue workers,” he said.

On Saturday a youth uploaded a video complaining that someone had sent a message urging to deliver food to some stranded flood victims. “We arrived with two vessels full of food. But when we contacted the phone number after reaching the spot, there was no reply. It was 11 pm and all our efforts to feed the needy proved futile,” he complained.

The rescue workers have been complaining that they are receiving fake SOS messages regarding stranded flood victims. “When we reach the spot there will be no one in the area. This is disgusting. If the people are already rescued they should update us about it,” said a rescue worker.