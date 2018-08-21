Home States Kerala

Flood aftermath: Kerala police intensify vigil to check thefts

Besides deploying policemen at various locations, the police have also made use of the services of 180 excise officers.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of thefts being reported from the flood-hit regions of Perumbavoor, Aluva, Puthenvelikkara and North Paravoor over the past couple of days, the Ernakulam Rural Police have strengthened security and monitoring in the region.

"In some cases, it could be out of desperation but in other cases, it is sheer greed. A detailed probe is on regarding all such incidents even as patrolling has been strengthened across the region, especially in locations where high-value commercial ventures are located," said an officer.

Besides deploying policemen at various locations, the police have also made use of the services of 180 excise officers. Further, officers - men and women - have been posted on duty at the various relief camps to prevent untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, the Rural Police have registered two cases in connection with the dumping of waste accumulated on the riverbanks and a couple of bridges in Kalady and Malayattur after the flood water receded.

"Cases under the relevant provisions of IPC and Special Laws have been registered based on complaints in this regard by the Irrigation Department. To begin with, footage of some people dumping waste back into these water bodies using earthmovers is being examined," the officer said.

Earlier, the police arrested four youths - Maneesh, Tahir Yousuf, Bilal and Jithu, all natives of Alappuzha - on charges of robbery.

