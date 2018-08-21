Home States Kerala

Kerala flood: Government imports vegetables as farm sector takes Rs 1,000-crore hit

As on Monday, the loss to the farm sector was estimated at Rs 1,004.34 crore, senior Agriculture Department officers said.

Published: 21st August 2018 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

aluva_-_kerala_floods_-_aerial_view1

File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)

By Tiki Rajwi
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With losses to the state’s flood-ravaged farm sector pegged at over Rs 1,000 crore, the government has started procuring vegetables and fruits from neighbouring states to fill the huge gap in availability and ensure adequate supply in markets and relief camps.

As on Monday, the loss to the farm sector was estimated at Rs 1,004.34 crore, senior Agriculture Department officers said.

“We have started purchasing vegetables mainly from farmers in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. For a few vegetables, we also approached Maharashtra,” said Justin Mohan, director, Agriculture Department.

This year, the Agriculture Department had originally planned to cut down ‘imports’ from neighbouring states to promote internal procurement.

However, sustained rainfall and consequent floods devastated the vegetable-growing districts, leaving a 90 per cent shortage on supply, Justin said.

The department is purchasing vegetables and fruits directly from farmers to keep procurement expenses as low as possible.

“We have decided to procure almost all varieties from outside in view of the crisis. We have to ensure adequate supplies in markets as well as relief camps where over seven lakh people have been transferred,” Justin said.

As many as 2,000 Onam-Bakrid vegetable markets have opened across the state as a low-key affair. The Agriculture Department has also asked district administrations to inform them of the local demand. Except in panchayats that still remain flood-affected, every panchayat has at least one special vegetable shop.
Crop loss in 45,988 ha

As per Monday’s figures, crop loss has been reported in 45,988.5 hectares across all 14 districts with paddy, banana, rubber, vegetables, tubers, cardamom and coconut listed among the worst-affected.
For instance, 18,316.38 hectares of main-field paddy land and 561.7 hectares of nursery paddy fields have been destroyed. The floods and landslips have affected 2.8 lakh farmers in all.

Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Palakkad, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Wayanad have reported the highest losses. As many as 78,458 farmers have been affected by the calamity in Alappuzha, 59,544 in Pathanamthitta, 35,996 in Kottayam and 26,406 in Idukki.

SLBC announces moratorium on farm loans

T’Puram: Farmers in the state will get a moratorium on farm loans in view of the floods.

The State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) on Monday announced farmers will get a moratorium for repayment of interest on crop loans for one year and repayment of the loan amount will be restructured for payment over five years.

So far, the floods affected a total of 46,000 hectares, making life difficult for 2,80,450 farmers and causing a crop loss of over Rs 1,000 crore. Banks have also agreed not to invoke SARFAESI Act to attach properties in lieu of default on crop loans taken by farmers.

The decisions were taken based on the request by Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar in view of the losses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony