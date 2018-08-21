Kerala flood: Keep Bakrid a low key affair, Uttar Pradesh clerics appeal to Muslims

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Clerics in Lucknow have called upon the Muslim community to donate at least 10 per cent of their budget, saved for Eid-ul-Azha, to the Kerala flood victims as zakat and to keep their festivities a low-key affair.

Naib imam of Aishbagh Eidgah and chairman of Indian Islamic Centre, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali exhorted the community to spare 10 per cent of their Eid-ul-Azha budget for the cause of flood victims of Kerala.

"An important appeal: Donate at least 10% of your Eid-Ul-Azha budget to the Kerala Flood Relief Fund. The true message of Eid-ul-Azha is that we must develop a spirit of sacrifice in ourself so that whenever the humanity is in need of help, we all must come forward and help the mankind. This is the true message of Qurbani," Firangi Mahli wrote on his Facebook page.

"Bakrid is all about celebrating the spirit of sacrifice, and the people should realise this and restrict themselves from any kind of lavish extravagance."

Similarly, Shia cleric Maulana Yasoob Abbas also issued an appeal to the community for contributing as much as possible to help the flood victims. "Those who can afford to contribute are requested to please donate towards the Kerala Flood Relief Fund and extend a helping hand to the people there," he said, adding that Eid-Ul-Azha always gave the message of sacrifice.

"The festival of Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) has always been a festival of sacrifice, and the people should come forward and help their counterparts in Kerala in this hour of crisis."

With toll reaching 370, over seven lakh people in Kerala have been displaced by the most devastating floods of the century. Those displaced have taken refuge in 5,645 relief camps in the state.

In another appeal, Maulana Saif Abbas of Markazi Shia Chand Committee urged the community to celebrate Bakrid as a low key affair in the wake of the demise of former PM and five-time Lucknow MP Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The Maulana said owing to Vajpayee's departure, the nation was observing a seven-day mourning.

"In such a situation, the Muslims should do sacrifice and offer Namaz-e-wajib to mark Bakrid and try to be away from celebrations on Wednesday."