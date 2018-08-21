Home States Kerala

Kerala flood: Keep Bakrid a low key affair, Uttar Pradesh clerics appeal to Muslims

Clerics in Lucknow have called upon the Muslim community to donate at least 10 per cent of their budget, saved for Eid-ul-Azha, to the Kerala flood victims as zakat.

Published: 21st August 2018 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Kerala Floods. | Express Photo Services

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Clerics in Lucknow have called upon the Muslim community to donate at least 10 per cent of their budget, saved for Eid-ul-Azha, to the Kerala flood victims as zakat and to keep their festivities a low-key affair.

Naib imam of Aishbagh Eidgah and chairman of Indian Islamic Centre, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali exhorted the community to spare 10 per cent of their Eid-ul-Azha budget for the cause of flood victims of Kerala.

"An important appeal: Donate at least 10% of your Eid-Ul-Azha budget to the Kerala Flood Relief Fund. The true message of Eid-ul-Azha is that we must develop a spirit of sacrifice in ourself so that whenever the humanity is in need of help, we all must come forward and help the mankind. This is the true message of Qurbani," Firangi Mahli wrote on his Facebook page.

"Bakrid is all about celebrating the spirit of sacrifice, and the people should realise this and restrict themselves from any kind of lavish extravagance."

Similarly, Shia cleric Maulana Yasoob Abbas also issued an appeal to the community for contributing as much as possible to help the flood victims. "Those who can afford to contribute are requested to please donate towards the Kerala Flood Relief Fund and extend a helping hand to the people there," he said, adding that Eid-Ul-Azha always gave the message of sacrifice.

Another Shia cleric Maulana Yasoob Abbas made a similar appeal.

"The festival of Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) has always been a festival of sacrifice, and the people should come forward and help their counterparts in Kerala in this hour of crisis."

With toll reaching 370, over seven lakh people in Kerala have been displaced by the most devastating floods of the century. Those displaced have taken refuge in 5,645 relief camps in the state.

In another appeal, Maulana Saif Abbas of Markazi Shia Chand Committee urged the community to celebrate Bakrid as a low key affair in the wake of the demise of former PM and five-time Lucknow MP Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The Maulana said owing to Vajpayee's departure, the nation was observing a seven-day mourning.

"In such a situation, the Muslims should do sacrifice and offer Namaz-e-wajib to mark Bakrid and try to be away from celebrations on Wednesday."

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony