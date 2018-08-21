Home States Kerala

Kerala flood: Providing clean potable water poses big challenge

According to the department officers, with potable water sources including wells still contaminated with septic waste and carcass, super chlorination drive will have to be conducted.

Published: 21st August 2018 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Aerial photo of Kerala floods. (Photo | PTI).

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Health Department bracing itself for a massive cleaning drive post-floods, the first and foremost challenge before it is to provide safe and clean potable water to those in the flood-affected areas.

According to the department officers, with potable water sources including wells still contaminated with septic waste and carcass, super chlorination drive will have to be conducted. For this, people would be trained by ASHA workers/ Health workers/Arogya Sena workers.

The department, in the next 30 days, will carry out a slew of initiatives for cleaning, waste disposal, checking of waterborne diseases and mosquito-reduction activities.“Along with super chlorination, people will be trained to make disinfectant solutions for cleaning the floor, walls, ceiling and furniture. They will also be provided with chlorine tablets,” said a department officer.

Department officers said they are wary of breakout of water-borne and vector-borne diseases, post flood. They are also keeping a close watch on the epidemic-prone infection leptospirosis, a zoonotic bacterial disease, which can be transmitted directly from contaminated water.

Citing a report of the World Health Organisation on flooding and communicable diseases, the officer said floods could indirectly lead to an increase in vector-borne diseases as stagnant water created by rainfall or overflow of rivers can act as breeding sites for mosquitoes.

It’s been decided to keep the Kudumbashree workers, Haritha Karmasena, socio-voluntary organisations and youth and student organisations in the loop during the cleanliness drive.

Meanwhile, in the action plan prepared by the public health wing for prevention and control of communicable diseases post-flood, prevention of food poisoning, disease and surveillance reporting, legal action against those who create situations leading to communicable diseases have also been envisioned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala flood Water Crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony