Home States Kerala

Kerala flood: Special train brings hundreds of migrant labourers to Kolkata

The passengers, mostly labourers from West Bengal, reached Howrah station late last night in the 21-coach special train from Thiruvananthapuram.

Published: 21st August 2018 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala rains Kerala floods

File Image of Kerala flood. | Express Photo Services

By PTI

KOLKATA: A train carrying hundreds of people stranded in the flood-ravaged Kerala reached here, a South Eastern Railway (SER) spokesman said here today.

The passengers, mostly labourers from West Bengal, reached Howrah station late last night in the 21-coach special train from Thiruvananthapuram.

Two more trains, which left Ernakulam on Sunday evening, are scheduled to reach the city today, the spokesman Sanjay Ghosh said.

Mostly labourers in different professions like skilled workers to hotel staff, these people were stranded in several places in Kerala, which has been severely affected by floods.

The passengers were ferried to their destinations in buses arranged by the West Bengal government.

The relatives of the passengers heaved a sigh of relief with their near and dear ones reaching safely.

A railways medical team, including two doctors, accompanied the passengers and they reported that nobody needed any medical assistance, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala flood Migrant Labourers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Malaria cases on the rise in Hyderabad
Katrina Kaif reveals her 'Bharat' look
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony