Kerala flood: Special train brings hundreds of migrant labourers to Kolkata

By PTI

KOLKATA: A train carrying hundreds of people stranded in the flood-ravaged Kerala reached here, a South Eastern Railway (SER) spokesman said here today.

The passengers, mostly labourers from West Bengal, reached Howrah station late last night in the 21-coach special train from Thiruvananthapuram.

Two more trains, which left Ernakulam on Sunday evening, are scheduled to reach the city today, the spokesman Sanjay Ghosh said.

Mostly labourers in different professions like skilled workers to hotel staff, these people were stranded in several places in Kerala, which has been severely affected by floods.

The passengers were ferried to their destinations in buses arranged by the West Bengal government.

The relatives of the passengers heaved a sigh of relief with their near and dear ones reaching safely.

A railways medical team, including two doctors, accompanied the passengers and they reported that nobody needed any medical assistance, he said.