Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: UIDAI asks enrolment agencies to provide free e-Aadhaar printouts

The e-Aadhaar printouts can be taken by people from the enrolment centres by giving their name and biometric authentication, UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey told PTI.

Published: 21st August 2018 09:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 09:20 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala floods. (Photo |EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The UIDAI has directed the Aadhaar enrolment agencies in Kerala, including banks and post offices, to facilitate retrieval of the 12-digit number and provide free printouts to Aadhaar-holders who have lost their document in the flood-hit state.

CLICK HERE TO READ Kerala floods LIVE UPDATES

The e-Aadhaar printouts can be taken by people from the enrolment centres by giving their name and biometric authentication, UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey told PTI.

Pandey said that the instructions are being issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in this regard to the enrolment centres in the state.

He added that enrolment agencies can also help in the retrieval of Aadhaar numbers by visiting the relief camps. Similar instructions are also being issued for the flood-affected districts of South Karnataka, he said.

With Aadhaar enrolment at 100 per cent in Kerala, there are estimated 3.6 crore unique ID number holders in the state.

Those who have misplaced their Aadhaar document or card in the flood-hit state can avail the special search facility at enrolment and updation centres to retrieve their 12-digit identification number and take printouts for free.

The facility will be in-effect from today and be available till September 30, 2018.

The massive floods in Kerala have been declared a calamity of severe nature, and over 200 people have lost their lives in the rains, floods and landslides in the state.

More than 7.24 lakh displaced people have been sheltered in 5,645 relief camps since August 8.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala floods UIDAI Aadhaar Kerala rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games