KWA to restore supply in a week

Kerala Water Authority (KWA) officials said water supply in the flood-hit areas will return to normalcy in a week.

Published: 21st August 2018 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 02:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Water Authority (KWA) officials said water supply in the flood-hit areas will return to normalcy in a week. KWA supplied around 37.43 lakh litres of potable water to flood-affected areas and various camps in the state till Monday. It supplied water round-the-clock in tankers, cans and bottles to the flood-affected areas despite half the water supply projects being drastically hit. The water was brought to Chengannur from Pune in water trains.

Around 50 reverse osmosis (RO) water treatment plants were donated by the Telangana government to the KWA which will become operational from Tuesday. The RO plants for water purification were handed over to the authorities at Thiruvananthapuram airport on Sunday. The plant has a capacity to treat 1,000 litres of water in an hour.

