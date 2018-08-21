Less than 5 per cent of houses in Kerala are insured for flood damage

Jijo Malayil By

Express News Service

KOCHI: HDFC Ergo officers said less than 5 per cent of houses in the state are insured for flood damage which comes under the fire insurance policy. Similar is the case with home electronic equipment, which are barely insured. "Household policy that covers all items like TV, fridge, AC, Microwave etc. has very few takers in the state," said Shobna, an insurance officer in Kochi.

For the innumerable number of vehicles submerged during the deluge, comprehensive motor insurance policies cover all damages due to natural calamities like flooding. With estimates of close to 2 lakh vehicles getting affected by the floods, insurance companies expect Rs 300-400 crore of damages in this segment. However, experts say water entering the engines is only covered if an 'engine protection' add-on is specified with the comprehensive insurance policy.

PWD estimates the loss to civic infrastructure such as roads, bridges and buildings at Rs 4,000 crore. But all these are out of the ambit of insurance cover. "Only under-construction infrastructure projects are insured," Thomson said.

With 46,000 hectares of farmland affected, the estimated loss of crops and agricultural produce could run up to Rs 1,000 crore. But various crop insurance schemes like National Crop Insurance Scheme may only bear a small percentage of the total loss, industry experts said.

They do not see a huge claim for the loss of livestock as an only negligible per cent is insured under various cooperative societies.

Traders' losses, which is estimated at Rs 500 crore, are also mainly devoid of insurance coverage.