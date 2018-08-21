Mizoram to give Rs 2 crore for Kerala flood relief 

By PTI

AIZAWL: Mizoram government would contribute Rs 2 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund in the wake of the recent rain-fed floods in the southern state, an official said today.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla today wrote to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan expressing his solidarity with the people of Kerala and informed him that the Mizoram government would contribute Rs 2 crore towards disaster relief efforts, press secretary to the chief minister L R Sailo said.

Lal Thanhawla in a separate letter also informed Vijayan that all the 34 legislators of the ruling Congress in the Mizoram have decided to contribute Rs 1 lakh each, totalling Rs 34 lakh for flood relief in Kerala, Sailo said.

Earlier, Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan and Lal Thanhawla had sent condolence messages to the government of Kerala for immense sufferings of the people of the state due to the unprecedented flood.