Home States Kerala

NCST seeks action taken report on Kerala tribal youth Madhu's death

NCST has sought an investigation into the role of the forest officials who allowed non-tribals enter into the area of scheduled tribes.

Published: 21st August 2018 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Adivasi youth Madhu who was beaten to death in Mukkali (File | EPS)

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has sought a report from the Kerala government on the action taken on its recommendations in the case where a 27-year-old tribal youth Madhu was allegedly beaten to death in Attappadi in Kerala's Palakkad district.

NCST has sought an investigation into the role of the forest officials who allowed non-tribals enter into the area of scheduled tribes. On February 22, Madhu a group of 16 people allegedly beat him to death.

READ| Reason for Madhu’s death? Social apathy and intolerance, says Kerala government

According to the NCST, it was a lapse of the forest officials who let people enter the reserved forest where they attacked Madhu. The Commission has recommended that the state government should provide pension to Madhu's mother as her current job as an anganwadi worker has no provisions for pension.

The state government should also provide 10 acres land under the Forest Rights Act to Madhu's mother on a priority basis and that the action taken report submitted to the NCST. With rights of tribals being infringed upon which makes the community vulnerable, the NCST has flagged a number of issues in order to improve on the existing situation for tribals.

The NCST has sought a comprehensive report on the issue of alienation and restoration of tribal land and the implementation of the Kerala Restriction on Transfer By and Restoration of Lands to Scheduled Tribes Act, 1999 from the district collector of Palakkad. The restoration of lands means ensuring that tribal groups have access to lands from which they have been alienated for years now.

The government needs to resolve a number of other issues which are posing as challenges for the welfare of tribals, the Commission has pointed out. These include the illegal transfer of tribal land to non scheduled tribes, non Scheduled Tribes running commercial shops on tribal land in forest areas, non-action against forest officials who allow non tribals to run these activities, and the construction of residences of non STs in these lands."There is an immediate need to mainstream the tribal communities and train them for small-scale activities in the tribal land and preserve their lands for inhabitation," said a senior NCST official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madhu Tribal youth murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and in commemoration of Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to God. (Photo|AFP)
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
Interesting facts about Saurabh Chaudhary, the 16-year-old gold medallist at the Asian Games