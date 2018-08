By Express News Service

KOCHI:Rumours of a leopard on the prowl following purported sighting of the big cat on Monday spread panic among the people in Eloor.

Ernakulam Forest Flying Squad DFO Raju K Francis said a complaint in this regard has been lodged.

Though a Forest Department team visited the spot and examined the pug marks of the animal, the DFO said the pug marks didn’t appear to be those of a leopard.However, the Forest Department Rapid Action Force at Malayatoor has been alerted.