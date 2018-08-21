Home States Kerala

Ockhi cyclone survivors turn superheroes in worst-hit areas of flooded Kerala

Nine months ago they were stranded on the high seas during the  Ockhi cyclone.

Published: 21st August 2018 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 02:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nine months ago they were stranded on the high seas during the  Ockhi cyclone. Though some of them met with an untimely end, the others survived. Now, these ‘survivors’ have turned superheroes - marshalling their resources to carry out flood relief and rescue operations - which displayed the never-say-die spirit of the thousand-odd fisherfolk in the district.

Over 700 fishermen from the Vizhinjam-Anchuthengu coastal belt on board the 127 boats actively took part in the rescue operations in the worst-hit areas, including Pandanad, Thiruvanvandoor, Edanad and Mangalam at Chengannur, Tiruvalla and other parts of Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam districts  from Thursday evening. The boats as well as the fishers were ferried on trucks  till Adoor. From there, the boats were lowered into the flooded areas where several hundred people had been stranded. Unlike the defence forces, the local ‘army’ managed to reach  every household even during the odd hours.

Antony, a fisherman from Anchuthengu, who was part of the rescue team shared his experience with Express. According to him, the yeoman service rendered by the fishers was a  sort of thanksgiving to the people for helping them out during the devastation caused by Ockhi.   

“We have rescued a total of 350 persons who were stranded on the terrace and first floor of the houses. It was a nightmare for them. Many people were not willing to come along with us. They said  they were indeed safe and waiting for the water to recede. The rescue operations are still on as many people are believed to be stranded in the interior areas,” he said.

The group of fishermen from Anchuthengu was led by Attingal parish priest Fr Johny Dall. He said the credit for the success of the rescue operation goes wholly to the fishermen. “ Our men are proactive. When they were asked to participate in the rescue operations, they agreed to it straight away,” Fr John said.

Even now, the fishermen from Vizhinjam and Poonthura head to Chengannur to extend a helping hand to many. Marydasan, a fisherman from Vizhinjam, said, “Our pride was at stake. We were underestimated and dismissed by many. We have no complaints against anyone who treated us as pariahs in the past. But it is our responsibility to save the lives of people irrespective of caste and creed. We didn’t get a wink of sleep on those days as the rescue operations were conducted round-the-clock. We see it as a service and hence don’t want any rewards for it,” he said.

The social media has lauded the fishers calling them  ‘Kerala’s own Army’.  “Yes, it is our army. They are the real heroes despite the Indian Army, Navy and the IAF doing a wonderful job. Nonetheless, the service rendered by the fishermen should indeed be applauded. They are our pride,” said a member of the ‘#DoforKerala’ group which is involved in flood relief operations.

Comments

