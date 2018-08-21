Home States Kerala

Over 24,000 people rescued in Kerala: NDRF

Over 24,000 people have been evacuated till now from the flood-affected regions of Kerala till now even as 41 NDRF teams are still undertaking relief and rescue operations in the state.

Published: 21st August 2018 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 10:43 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala floods. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 24,000 people have been evacuated till now from the flood-affected regions of Kerala till now even as 41 NDRF teams are still undertaking relief and rescue operations in the state, a force spokesperson said today.

Flood waters were receding in most of the affected areas and there are no alerts for heavy rainfall for the next few days.

"The force has rescued 535 people and evacuated 24,616 marooned people to safer places. 119 animals were also evacuated and pre-hospital treatment was provided to 4,908 people till now," he said.

At least 41 teams of the federal disaster contingency force are still deployed in Kerala to assist the state administration in rescue, relief and rehabilitation work and to respond in case of any eventuality, the spokesperson said.

A National Disaster Response Force team has about 35-40 personnel.

An estimated 223 people have lost their lives since August 8 in Kerala's worst floods in nearly a century which also forced more than 10 lakh people out of their homes.

 

Kerala floods Kerala rains NDRF

