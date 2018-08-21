Prepare plan to deal with green issues: Kerala High Court to government

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Monday directed the state government to prepare a clear plan to deal with the environmental issues that could arise during the implementation of relief and rehabilitation measures.

Considering a petition filed by A A Shibi, a native of Ananchal in Idukki seeking effective coordination by the state government in the rescue and relief operations with the Army, Navy and Air Force to rescue persons stranded in Chenganoor, Chalakuddy, Aluva, Munnar and Perumbavoor, the court on Monday, further observed such issues should include waste disposal at the relief camps, waste disposal and sludge removal from roads and canals and cleaning operations involving removal of debris.

Such plans have to be implemented simultaneously with the relief and rehabilitation measures. The court also suggested the government could consider mapping the areas within each districts, based on the extent of inundation. “There could be a classification of zones, based on the extent of inundation. Such zoning would assist the government in a proper disbursement of compensation. The zoning would also assist citizens in establishing their claims before insurance authorities.”