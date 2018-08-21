Home States Kerala

Prepare plan to deal with green issues: Kerala High Court to government

The High Court on Monday directed the state government to prepare a clear plan to deal with the environmental issues that could arise during the implementation of relief and rehabilitation measures.

Published: 21st August 2018 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 02:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Monday directed the state government to prepare a clear plan to deal with the environmental issues that could arise during the implementation of relief and rehabilitation measures.

Considering a petition filed by A  A Shibi, a native of Ananchal in Idukki seeking effective coordination by the state government in the rescue and relief operations with the Army, Navy and Air Force to rescue persons stranded in Chenganoor, Chalakuddy, Aluva, Munnar and Perumbavoor, the court on Monday, further observed such issues should include waste disposal at the relief camps, waste disposal and sludge removal from roads and canals and cleaning operations involving removal of debris.

Such plans have to be implemented simultaneously with the relief and rehabilitation measures. The court also suggested the government could consider mapping the areas within each districts, based on the extent of inundation. “There could be a classification of zones, based on the extent of inundation. Such zoning would assist the government in a proper disbursement of compensation. The zoning would also assist citizens in establishing their claims before insurance authorities.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony