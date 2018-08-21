Teen siblings eager to donate one acre land to CMDRF

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Sometimes, even a child’s name can invoke the feeling they are different. On Monday, children V S Swaha and V S Brahma proved this. But it wasn’t their names, rather their approach to life and their attitude towards the world that made them stand out from other kids their age.

On Monday, the children made people sit up and take notice after they wrote a letter expressing their willingness to contribute their share of land – around one acre – set aside for their future by their parents M Shankaran and Vidhubala to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF)!

In the letter, Swaha, a Plus One student of Shenoy’s Higher Secondary School, Kandankali, and her brother Brahma, a Class IX student in the same school, said they had got permission to donate the land to CMDRF from their father. They said they also wanted to do their bit in relief activities. They concluded by asking the authorities to tell them to what else needs to done to complete the procedures. “I am really proud to be their father,” said Shankaran, a farmer. “This shows the way I brought them up is perfect. I am really happy they have a heart full of consideration for people who are suffering around them. That’s what makes a person a real human being,” he said.

The plot Swaha wished to contribute to the CMDRF is situated near Korome Sree Narayana Engineering college and is estimated to have a market worth of nearly `50 lakh.“I want my children to be different from others. That’s why I gave them names like that. Now, my act was justified by their remarkable gesture,” Shankaran said.

Interestingly, both Swaha and Brahma joined regular schools only after they attained the appropriate age to be admitted to Class IX. Before that, their learning came from reading books and newspapers and spending time with their parents who toiled in the soil.