Home States Kerala

Tripura government to donate Rs 1 crore for Kerala flood relief 

Meanwhile, activists of the opposition Left Front have started collecting donations from different parts of the state from today to support the flood victims.

Published: 21st August 2018 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

kerala_floods_-_kochi

An aerial view of Kerala floods.(Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AGARTALA: The Tripura government will donate Rs 1 crore for flood relief in Kerala, a state minister said today.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the council of ministers held at the civil secretariat here yesterday, the state's Law and Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said.

"We are deeply shocked at the loss of life and the immense suffering of the people of Kerala, due to the ongoing flood situation. We have decided to donate Rs 1 crore towards flood relief in Kerala," he told reporters.

The Chief Justice, judges of the Tripura High Court and all its judicial officers and staff members will also contribute one day's salary to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund of Kerala.

The entire contribution is likely to amount to Rs 16 lakh, the Registrar of the High Court, S G Chattopadhyay said in a release.

Meanwhile, activists of the opposition Left Front have started collecting donations from different parts of the state from today to support the flood victims of Kerala, former deputy speaker and CPI(M) leader Pabitra Kar said, adding, the drive would go on till Aug 31.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala flood relief Kerala flood Tripura government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and in commemoration of Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to God. (Photo|AFP)
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
Interesting facts about Saurabh Chaudhary, the 16-year-old gold medallist at the Asian Games