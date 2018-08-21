Tripura government to donate Rs 1 crore for Kerala flood relief 

By PTI

AGARTALA: The Tripura government will donate Rs 1 crore for flood relief in Kerala, a state minister said today.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the council of ministers held at the civil secretariat here yesterday, the state's Law and Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said.

"We are deeply shocked at the loss of life and the immense suffering of the people of Kerala, due to the ongoing flood situation. We have decided to donate Rs 1 crore towards flood relief in Kerala," he told reporters.

The Chief Justice, judges of the Tripura High Court and all its judicial officers and staff members will also contribute one day's salary to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund of Kerala.

The entire contribution is likely to amount to Rs 16 lakh, the Registrar of the High Court, S G Chattopadhyay said in a release.

Meanwhile, activists of the opposition Left Front have started collecting donations from different parts of the state from today to support the flood victims of Kerala, former deputy speaker and CPI(M) leader Pabitra Kar said, adding, the drive would go on till Aug 31.