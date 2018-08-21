Home States Kerala

With love from Tamil Nadu: How the neighbouring state returns the favour

When Chennai was ravaged by floods in 2015, the Kerala government and the people here had extended their wholehearted support by providing cash aid and relief materials such as food, medicines, medica

Published: 21st August 2018 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 02:36 AM   |  A+A-

Volunteers sorting out relief materials at a collection centre set up in Palakkad

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: When Chennai was ravaged by floods in 2015, the Kerala government and the people here had extended their wholehearted support by providing cash aid and relief materials such as food, medicines, medical teams and other essentials. Now, it’s payback time for Tamilians as they are giving back to the flood-hit Kerala.

The relief materials collection centre set up under the district administration at Palakkad has been flooded with huge consignments of relief materials by the Tamilians. “When Chennai was ravaged by the floods, it was Kerala which first came and extended the support. This is our turn to return that respect by providing all the necessary relief materials to the Kerala people. We will support until life returns to normalcy here. All are ‘nammakkal’ (our sons),” said Ramachandran, a Tiruchirappalli resident, who reached Palakkad along with seven others to hand over the relief materials. According to Ramachandran, a container truck with relief materials will reach Palakkad from Tamil Nadu on August 24.

“We are collecting several relief materials from different parts of Tamil Nadu. After sorting out, we will bring this to the collection centre. Since the response was overwhelming, we additionally booked a container truck for transporting the relief materials,” said another member in the group. Renu Ramesh, Deputy Collector (LA) Palakkad, who is the in-charge of the collection centre, said 80 percent of the relief materials are coming from Tamil Nadu.  “They are bringing a lot of things to the centre for the Keralites as a relief measure. Most of them are bringing the materials using trucks,” said Renu, when asked about the collection process.

Rice, mat, sanitary napkins, sarees, lungies, water bottles, bananas, milk powder, baby food and vegetables are the major items they handed over to the collection centre. “Though Kerala has some issues with Tamil Nadu over Mullaperiyar, people from both the states love each other. That is what reflected at the relief material collection centre. Lakhs of materials are pouring from Tamil Nadu and other states to support Keralites,” said MLA Shafi Parambil.

MB Rajesh MP rubbished the hate campaigns against the state as ‘meaningless’. “I am personally getting hundreds of calls from people in Tamil Nadu wanting to help us. They are such a loving people and are eager to help their flood-hit brethren here. The hate campaigns launched by a section of people will never affect in receiving help from the Tamilians,” said Rajesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony