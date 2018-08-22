Home States Kerala

‘Accused chased Kevin to stream to kill him’

The special investigation team (SIT), which probed the abduction and death of Kevin P Joseph, a Dalit Christian youth hailing from Nattassery, submitted the chargesheet before the Judicial First Class

Published: 22nd August 2018 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The special investigation team (SIT), which probed the abduction and death of Kevin P Joseph, a Dalit Christian youth hailing from Nattassery, submitted the chargesheet before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Ettumanoor, on Tuesday.

The chargesheet has named 14 persons as accused. The police also slapped murder (IPC section 302) charges against 12 persons, including Syanu Chacko, brother of Kevin’s fiancée Neenu Chacko. As per the chargesheet, the accused chased Kevin to a stream with an intention to kill him. The other accused are Syanu’s friends Niyasmon, Niyas Ismayil, Riyas, Syanu’s father Chacko John, Manu Muraleedharan, Shifin Sajath, N Nishad, Tittu Jerome, Vishnu, Fazil Sherif, Shanu, Shinu and Renish. Apart from murder charges, all the accused were charged with sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 449 (house trespass), 506 (2), 323, 342, 264, and 201. The police said the accused were against Neenu’s affair with Kevin, and this created a grudge towards Kevin, which was the reason for the murder.

The SIT also attached the details of the postmortem report and the recommendations of the medical board appointed by the government to examine the nature of death. There are as many as 186 witnesses in the case. This apart, 180 documents, reports of scientific experts and other documents were also produced before the court. Crime Branch DySP Girish P Sarathy was the investigating officer.

