Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor raises Rs 1.2 crore to rebuild Kerala

Kerala has been hit hard by the worst floods in a century, leaving hundreds dead and thousands displaced and homeless.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Kunal Kapoor's crowdfunding platform Ketto has raised Rs 1.2 crore for rehabilitation work in flood-hit Kerala. He says it is overwhelming to see people come forward and support a cause.

"Besides the incredible work being done by the army, there are a number of organisations and NGOs that are working tirelessly to rescue and rehabilitate people. We want to provide as much support as we can for these organisations so that they can effectively carry out their work," Kunal said in a statement.

"It's so heartening to see so many people come forward to contribute and support this cause. We have raised Rs 1.2 crore, but the work has just begun. There is an urgent need for food, medical and basic supplies. My appeal to people is to come forward and contribute as much as they can. Every donation will go a very long way," he added.

On the film front, the actor was last seen in "Gold", a historical sports drama inspired by India's first Olympic gold medal. It also stars Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy.

