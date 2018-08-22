Home States Kerala

Ensure no pilgrims are permitted in Sabarimala for Onam poojas: Kerala High Court

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Revenue, Police, and Forest Departments, Travancore Devaswom Board and other stakeholders to ensure no pilgrims are permitted to reach Pamba or Sannidhana

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Revenue, Police, and Forest Departments, Travancore Devaswom Board and other stakeholders to ensure no pilgrims are permitted to reach Pamba or Sannidhanam in connection with the Onam poojas at Sabarimala from August 23 to August 27 till normalcy is brought back. The court issued the directive based on the report of Sabarimala Commissioner.
The court also ordered if any pilgrim comes to Pamba, they should be prevented and sent back well in advance preferably at Nilakkal or such other places as the authorities find it appropriate.

According to M Manoj, Special Commissioner, Sabarimala, the massive damage had been caused to the road, electricity supply lines, telecommunication network, and bridges at Pamba in the unprecedented flood.He added the Pamba was inundated and changed its course through Pamba Nadapanthal and service roads and adjoining areas. The original course at Thriveni bridge was filled with silt and debris.
As such, there was no means to cross the river and access Sabarimala through Pamba Ramamoorthy Mandapam and toilet blocks at Pamba had been completely damaged.

The road from Laha to Pamba was damaged in landslips at several places. Besides, there was a massive crack in the road at Planthodu near Attathodu. Vehicular traffic is extremely dangerous at present due to severe damage to the road. Therefore, it is hazardous to permit pilgrims to undertake a pilgrimage to Sabarimala during Onam poojas. The Special Commissioner sought a directive to all the stakeholders not to permit the pilgrims.

Considering the report of the Special Commissioner, the Bench observed the suggestions of the Special Commissioner required to be accepted and given effect to, lest there should occur causality of any nature to the lives of the pilgrims who might be intending to visit the temple during the Onam poojas.

