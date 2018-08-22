Home States Kerala

Families in Sathar Island face a daunting challenge, seek ways to restart life

This time of the year, usually, the 114 families on Sathar Island move into an Onam celebration mood with loudspeakers and various programmes. This year, though, the residents are least bothered about

Published: 22nd August 2018 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

SATHAR ISLAND:This time of the year, usually, the 114 families on Sathar Island move into an Onam celebration mood with loudspeakers and various programmes. This year, though, the residents are least bothered about Onam. For they are still searching for ways to start a fresh life after having lost everything to floods. Sathar Island is a remote island located in the middle of Periyar river, before it meets the Arabian Sea near Munambam. Falling under Vadakkekara panchayat close to Paravoor, the island is around 35 km from Kochi city. Ahaliya, a 50-year-old woman, narrated the experiences of the flood and its aftermath.

“There was flooding on the island earlier this month when the Cheruthoni dam was first opened. But it didn’t affect us. So, this time, we didn’t expect the impact to be severe when the dam water was released again. On August 14 night, the water level was slowly rising and we thought the situation will be under control. On August 15, the water was neck high in my house. Only then did we realise the need to move out of the place. Luckily, the police came to our house and rescued us,” she said.

They were shifted to a school in Kottuvallikkadu and later to another relief camp at Malliankara when the first camp too was flooded.Ahaliya’s husband Prakashan is a fisherman. The fishing gear kept outside the house are now lost. They were dejected to see the situation after returning home on Tuesday. “Though water has drained out from our house, mud is knee high,” Prakashan said.

“We couldn’t open the front door as mud had accumulated inside. We had to break the back door to enter the house. All our electronic equipment are damaged. The fishing gear kept on the premises of the house have been washed off.” For Manoj and his brother Vinoj, who rear cows, it was a heartbreaking scene. “Six cows died in the flood. We ran off from the island seeing the flood water and we couldn’t rescue the cows. We don’t know what to do now. The dead cows have to be disposed of. We don’t know whether we will get any compensation. Our house is also damaged,” Vinoj said.

The rehabilitation of the people on Sathar Island will be a daunting task for the authorities due to the transportation issue. The only way to reach the island is through a small bridge connecting it to Kottuvallikkadu. “Only two-wheelers and autorickshaws can access the bridge as it is very narrow as the bridge was not constructed for vehicles. The authorities are yet to approach us with any relief measure. The panchayat and the government always neglect our issues,” Ahaliya said.

Food, essential items go missing from relief camps
Paravoor: Relief camps in various parts of the district are being targeted by miscreants as food and essential materials are suspected to have gone missing from some camps. Volunteers running the camps have not taken up the matter with the authorities due to the food supply crisis in the market. A volunteer, who did not want to be named, said food and other goods had gone missing over the past two days. “We are sure people staying in the camp are not behind stealing food and other materials. Since the camp is open and given the absence of security arrangement, people from outside are entering the camps to steal goods. We had discussed the matter with other volunteers and decided not to report the matter,” he said. A similar issue was raised by volunteers in another camp in Paravoor on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games