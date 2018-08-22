German trip row: Kerala Forest Minister K Raju contradicts himself on the gravity of floods

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Forest Minister K Raju’s claim that the flood crisis was not severe when he left for Germany contradicts his own speech made before his foreign trip. The CPI minister’s Independence Day speech in Kottayam, just before he flew to Germany for a World Malayali Federation event, was littered with his concerns on the severity of the floods.

He had dwelt at length on the magnitude of the floods and the need to stand united. Revival of regions ravaged by the floods is the biggest challenge faced by the state, he was quoted as saying in an August 15 press release issued by the Information and Public Relations Department.

The state sustained damages running into crores, the minister had reminded his audience. The time was ripe for good samaritans to unite to provide strength to the flood victims. Rehabilitation activities will cost crores of rupees and can be undertaken only with the small and big assistance from everyone, the CPI minister, who was also in charge of the relief works in Kottayam, had said in his speech.

Raju had urged his audience to draw strength from the freedom struggle which teaches us that we can overcome any crisis if we stand united. Further, the flood crisis underlines the need to live in harmony with nature, he had added.

After Raju’s German trip during the deluge caused controversy, a red-faced CPI had asked him to come back.On landing in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, the minister claimed that the crisis was not severe when he left, and that his party and the government was aware of his trip.