Home States Kerala

German trip row: Kerala Forest Minister K Raju contradicts himself on the gravity of floods

Forest Minister K Raju’s claim that the flood crisis was not severe when he left for Germany contradicts his own speech made before his foreign trip.  The CPI minister’s Independence Day speech in Kot

Published: 22nd August 2018 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Minister K Raju (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Forest Minister K Raju’s claim that the flood crisis was not severe when he left for Germany contradicts his own speech made before his foreign trip.  The CPI minister’s Independence Day speech in Kottayam, just before he flew to Germany for a World Malayali Federation event, was littered with his concerns on the severity of the floods.

He had dwelt at length on the magnitude of the floods and the need to stand united. Revival of regions ravaged by the floods is the biggest challenge faced by the state, he was quoted as saying in an August 15 press release issued by the Information and Public Relations Department.

The state sustained damages running into crores, the minister had reminded his audience. The time was ripe for good samaritans to unite to provide strength to the flood victims. Rehabilitation activities will cost crores of rupees and can be undertaken only with the small and big assistance from everyone, the CPI minister, who was also in charge of the relief works in Kottayam, had said in his speech.

Raju had urged his audience to draw strength from the freedom struggle which teaches us that we can overcome any crisis if we stand united. Further, the flood crisis underlines the need to live in harmony with nature, he had added.

After Raju’s German trip during the deluge caused controversy, a red-faced CPI had asked him to come back.On landing in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, the minister claimed that the crisis was not severe when he left, and that his party and the government was aware of his trip.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games