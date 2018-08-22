Home States Kerala

Health Sec issues directive to DMOs

With infectious disease prevention and control remaining the top priority of Health Department post-floods, Health Secretary Rajeev Sadanandan has come out with a directive for the District Medical Of

Published: 22nd August 2018 05:02 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:With infectious disease prevention and control remaining the top priority of Health Department post-floods, Health Secretary Rajeev Sadanandan has come out with a directive for the District Medical Officers (DMOs) and Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd (KMSCL).

The directive which comes in line with the 30-day action plan of the department, entrusts the DMOs to identify sites for commencing additional medical camps if needed and to engage nurses on contract basis at these camps.

“The camps will come in addition to the existing primary health centres or family health centres. The DMOs can deploy post graduate students deputed from the government or private medical colleges, the local Junior Public Health Nurse or Junior Health Inspector (JHI), nurses from Director of Medical Education or Directorate of Health Services or retired nurses at these camps,” reads an excerpt from the directive.

As per the directive, the JHI or the JPHN will act as the nodal officer for public health activities and surveillance at their respective flood-hit areas and relief camps. Other than that of chalking out a panchayat-level action plan for chlorination of water sources, cleaning of debris and water and food safety, the nodal officer will have to alert higher-ups once they came to the notice of infectious diseases from relief camps.

In the case of KMSCL, they were asked to stock medicines, bleaching powder, anti-snake venom, liquid chlorine and chlorine tablets. They were also asked to make drugs available to government or non-medical teams free of cost to conduct the camps.

“The faculty of medical colleges will have to be sent to the affected areas. Also, all non-clinical PG students will have to be deployed at those units which will be set up temporarily for attending urgent medical needs,” reads the directive.

Control room at Health Minister’s office
For better coordination of post-flood activities by the Health Department, a special control room has started functioning at the Health Minister’s Office. Minister K K Shylaja said the public can bring issues like health-related problems at relief camps, scarcity of medicines and health staffs, infectious disease outbreak and others to the notice of the control room. The control room can be contacted through  18001231454 or 0471 2300155.

Comments

