Kerala: After floods, cleaning works in full swing, protection foregone

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Many migrant labourers have left the state in the wake of flood. However many have stayed back too and now actively working to clean the flood-affected areas. They can be seen walking through the muddy water with a broom in their bare hands, not caring when the dirty water is splashed on them.

The awareness of the extent of danger they are inviting on themselves seems to not have reached them. Interestingly, the people who have employed them to help out in the work has gloves and aprons to guard them. Who will inform the migrant labourers of the dangers of cleaning without protection post flood remains to be seen.

"We have been giving clear instructions to use proper safety equipments. A boot to cover the legs, glove and a mask. The local self-government bodies has also been encouraging this. Some of them has bought the necessary equipments," said Saritha, a CDS worker from Eloor, who is also a survivor of the flood.

However, it is not just the migrant labourers who are foregoing all sort of protection when they clean the houses. Some natives have also blown all the advice in the wind. The chances of communicable diseases, water-borne diseases and rat fever are high according to health experts which has made the health department issue direction for cleaning.