Home States Kerala

Kerala: After floods, cleaning works in full swing, protection foregone

The awareness of the extent of danger they are inviting on themselves seems to not have reached them.

Published: 22nd August 2018 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 10:56 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala floods. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Many migrant labourers have left the state in the wake of flood. However many have stayed back too and now actively working to clean the flood-affected areas. They can be seen walking through the muddy water with a broom in their bare hands, not caring when the dirty water is splashed on them.

The awareness of the extent of danger they are inviting on themselves seems to not have reached them. Interestingly, the people who have employed them to help out in the work has gloves and aprons to guard them. Who will inform the migrant labourers of the dangers of cleaning without protection post flood remains to be seen.

"We have been giving clear instructions to use proper safety equipments. A boot to cover the legs, glove and a mask. The local self-government bodies has also been encouraging this. Some of them has bought the necessary equipments," said Saritha, a CDS worker from Eloor, who is also a survivor of the flood.

However, it is not just the migrant labourers who are foregoing all sort of protection when they clean the houses. Some natives have also blown all the advice in the wind. The chances of communicable diseases, water-borne diseases and rat fever are high according to health experts which has made the health department issue direction for cleaning.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala floods Kerala Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games