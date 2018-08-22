Home States Kerala

Kerala aims to mobilise additional Rs 1,000 crore

The 10 pc additional cess on SGST will bring in an extra H70 crore per month to the state

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The state aims to mobilise additional funds to the tune of around Rs 1,000 crore through cess on state GST (Goods and Services Tax). In an effort to ensure clearance from the GST Council and support from all states, Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac will soon write to his counterparts from across the country.

As part of its efforts towards additional fund mobilisation to address the flood calamity that ravaged the state for sometime, the state Cabinet meeting on Tuesday decided to impose 10 pc additional cess on state GST. The government has sought clearance from the GST council to impose the cess.

The state is currently getting around Rs 700 crore per month as SGST.  With 10 pc cess the additional revenue would come to around Rs 70 crore per month, with an annual estimation of roughly Rs 840 crore. Isaac has been urging the GST council to give financial freedom for states to generate additional revenue through SGST. Now keeping in mind the need of the hour, Kerala has been putting pressure on the GST Council.

“In this hour of crisis, the state needs to find additional revenue resources from all possible sources. That’s why we decided to raise this demand that would  help us generate around Rs 1,000 crore including the annual remittances by December,” Isaac said.

The finance minister will soon take up the issue with all state finance ministers soon.In the backdrop of the generous support from various states to rebuild Kerala, the state is hopeful they will also support Kerala’s demand.

Various state governments have given generous assistance to Kerala for flood support.
While Telangana gave Rs 25 crore other states like Maharashtra (Rs 20 crore), Uttar Pradesh (Rs 15 crore), Madhya Pradesh (Rs 10 crore), Punjab (Rs 10 crore), Haryana (Rs 10 crore), Bihar (Rs 10 crore), Gujarat (Rs 10 crore), Delhi (Rs 10 crore), Jharkhand (Rs 5 crore), Odisha (Rs 5 crore), Tamil Nadu (Rs 10 crore), Chattisgarh (Rs 3 crore) and Puducherry (Rs 1 crore) also contributed.

