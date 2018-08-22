Kerala floods: 68-year-old commits suicide after seeing devastated home

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Disturbed over the plight of his house in the devastating floods, a 68-year old person committed suicide in Kothadu, Kochi on Wednesday. Rocky alias Kunjappan, of Kuttickal, a construction worker, was found hanging inside his house.

"He told me that he lost all belongings and home appliances were damaged. He couldn't recover from the tragedy. He was struggling to hold up emotions. He refused to leave the house and said he will stay in the house on Tuesday night", said Vincent, a neighbour.

Rocky was staying in the house along with his wife and younger son Sujeesh's family. Due to the flood, the family shifted to a relief camp at the St. Alberts College.

"He left the camp on Tuesday along with his wife and sons to clean up the house. But he was shocked to see the damages caused by the flood. Even as other members of his family decided to shift to a relative’s house in Chittoor in the evening, Rocky refused to join them and insisted on staying at his house overnight. His elder son Prajeesh is staying in Mulavukadu and they also requested him to join them, but he refused", said Ratheesh, another neighbour.

On Wednesday morning, when the relatives came searching for Rocky, he was found hanging in his house. Relatives said Rocky had not shown any signs of distress.

"He didn't show any signs of distress. It seems he had told our neighbours that we lost all valuables", said Sujeesh, son of Rocky.

Since the house was completely damaged, the last rites of Rocky were performed in front of the neighbouring house later in the evening.

Rocky is survived by wife Suvarna, daughter Prajitha nd sons Prajeesh and Sujeesh.