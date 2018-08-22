Kerala floods: Air India to waive ticket cancellation penalty till August 31

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-run carrier Air India today said cancellation penalties and charges applicable in case of changes would be waived for flight tickets going in and out of Kerala upto August 31.

The waiver will be offered to both domestic and international flight tickets issued on or before August 17, the airline said in a statement.

Earlier, Air India had announced that the waiver would be applicable till August 26.

"The waiver for penalties in case of change, cancellation and no-show for travel from or to Kochi, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram for both domestic and international flights, will now be applicable for travel from August 15 till August 31, instead of ending on August 26.

This will be applicable to tickets issued on or before August 17," the Air India statement read.

In a tweet today, budget carrier IndiGo said cancellation fee waiver will be offered on bookings made before August 20 for travel scheduled on or before August 31.

Gurugram-based airline Vistara yesterday said it will fly doctors, nurses, disaster management experts and skilled volunteers from accredited institutions and relief organisations in the national capital and Chennai to Thiruvananthapuram "free of cost".

In a tweet, Vistara said it will fly back the disaster management personnel after the completion of their mission.